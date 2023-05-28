Lavrov lauds US general’s remark on Ukraine as first step toward understanding reality

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a US general who questioned Kiev’s objective of regaining all of its territory was the first step toward understanding how things stand on Earth today.

"Today, I heard a statement by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley, who said that <…> Ukraine seemingly cannot expect to recapture all of its territory <…> in the near future; that is a step forward toward understanding how things stand on Earth now," Lavrov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show.