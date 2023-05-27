Accounts of Russian media frozen in Germany again, Moscow to respond, says diplomat

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. The accounts of Russian media outlets have again been blocked in Germany, and therefore Moscow will respond in kind, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the DPA agency on Saturday.

According to the news agency, she did not name those Russian media outlets, but announced Moscow’s readiness to take similar steps against German media in Russia.

"We are not doing it for pleasure, but we will respond," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the RT television channel and the Ruptly video news agency faced problems with their bank accounts in Germany. Explaining the decision to close them, Commerzbank cited the right to unilaterally terminate cooperation with a client without explanation.

Last December, Germany froze the accounts of the Russian House of Science and Art in Berlin. In late January, the Berlin prosecutor’s office was reported to have initiated a probe, which Zakharova called a gross violation of the agreement between the Russian and German governments concerning cultural and information centers.