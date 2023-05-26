Hasty to talk about BRICS' further global expansion- Russia's senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated on Friday that it is too early to speak about transforming the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) into a wider global organization.

"I would rather abstain from raising the issue of turning BRICS into a broader global organization," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal, which was published earlier in the day.

The Russian diplomat also stressed that the BRICS organization has no templates and is immune to international bureaucracy.

"We will carry on proceeding with our course considering all previously reached tasks on the way to new aims, taking into account all possible returns," Ryabkov said.

"I believe that leaders of the BRICS [member states] would approve steps, which will be made in this direction," he added.