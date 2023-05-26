Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk wounds civilians — DPR security forces

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. Several civilians were wounded on Friday when the Ukrainian military shelled the central Voroshilov district of Donetsk, the DPR security forces told TASS.

"There is information that some people were wounded in the center [of the city] as a result of the [Ukrainian] shelling. The details are being clarified," the source said.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported that at 11:15 Moscow time, the Ukrainian troops launched a MLRS strike on the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, firing three rockets. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military twice shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk from MLRS, firing a total of 11 rockets.