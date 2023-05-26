Russia’s Medvedev says worth considering all peace proposals on Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. It is worth weighting all proposals for peace in Ukraine being put forward by various countries, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, told reporters during his visit to Vietnam.

"As for peace plans being proposed, all of them should be considered," Medvedev said, commenting on peace initiatives put forward by China and other countries.

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s special military op in Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a document containing proposals for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The 12-point plan included calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries, settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev, and refusal to impose unilateral sanctions without a relevant decision of the United Nations Security Council.