Russia's UN envoy criticizes situation when African peace depends on irregular foreign aid

UNITED NATIONS, May 26. /TASS/. Russia believes that a situation when peace and security in Africa depends on irregular assistance from a number of countries and organizations is abnormal, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Russia supports the position of African countries that effective measures are required to improve predictability, reliability and flexibility in this matter. We think it is not normal that peace and security in Africa depend on irregular assistance from individual states and associations," the Russian diplomat told UN Security Council’s Thursday meeting on issues related to financing of African Union peace support operations.

"Africans know better than anyone the true nature and the root causes of instability in their region. They have come a long way in building the regional peace and security architecture. By now they have developed mechanisms that take into account local specificities and harmoniously complement the efforts of the United Nations within their respective areas of responsibility and mandates," Nebenzya continued.

In his words, the Peace and Security Council, which is underpinned by support of the African Union Commission, the Panel of the Wise, the Continental Early Warning System and the African Standby Force, functions effectively.

"The Peace Fund is being replenished. African Union's flagship initiative on silencing the guns, which has been extended until 2030, is being implemented," the Russian envoy added. "Significant progress has been made on human rights, transparency and accountability in military contingents of African states.".