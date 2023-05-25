Moscow to host meeting of Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani deputy premiers — official

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow to discuss the remaining issues related to unblocking of transport lanes in the region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said on Thursday.

"The meeting of the deputy premiers will take place in Moscow," he told reporters.

In his words, "the sides have the same understanding of how the unblocking should proceed," and technicalities of the process are currently being discussed.

"These details are very important, because they are about the procedure of crossing the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, about how exactly border control, customs control and other types of control will be exercised. This is very important," the deputy premier continued.

"We will hold concrete discussions on how the border will be crossed, and what types of procedures will be required," Overchuk added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced after talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan that a trilateral meeting of deputy prime ministers will take place a week later.

When asked whether another trilateral presidential talks may follow the meeting of the deputy premiers, Overchuk replied: "It’s up to them [presidents] to decide.".