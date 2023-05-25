MFA to rethink Russia’s participation in some international organizations

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it plans to determine whether it makes sense for Russia to remain a part of some international organizations.

"The discussion also resulted in plans for specific measures to analyze the state of affairs in other international organizations to determine whether their activities meet Russia’s interests and the need for our country’s full participation in the decision-making process on pressing international issues," said a statement following a meeting of senior Foreign Ministry officials chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The statement said the changing geopolitical realities require that Russia take a closer look at what it is doing in international and regional organizations in accordance with the provisions that have been laid down in the new foreign policy concept. In this context, according to the ministry, it becomes a priority for Russia to "ensure uninterrupted and effective" participation in the activities of the UN, "which is ever more often used by the ‘collective West’ as a platform for putting political pressure on undesirable countries."

The ministry said the UN continues to be the center of multilateral diplomacy, despite the acute crisis in the system of international relations, and is an "uncontested platform for broad intergovernmental cooperation based on the principles of the organization's Charter and other norms of international law."

Among the priorities of Russian foreign policy in the UN, the Foreign Ministry has highlighted the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with a wide range of states, including in the General Assembly and other bodies of the UN system.

"Russia will continue to pursue a responsible policy as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security," the ministry said.