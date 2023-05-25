West dissuades some states from attending Russia-Africa summit — top security official

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Some states reported Western attempts to dissuade them from attending the Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said during a press conference after the 11th international meeting of security representatives.

He said that 44 African countries were represented at the event.

"They were talking about neo-colonialism. They explained, why. And they say this, among other things: when we were going to visit you, we were told that we should not do this, [by] representatives of the US and some other Western states. And that we should not attend not only this meeting, but the Russia-Africa Summit as well," Patrushev said about his discussions with representatives of some states.