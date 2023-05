MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian aircraft destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot and a stronghold in the Krasny Liman area, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Su-34 fighter bombers of the Battlegroup Center carried out a strike on an ammunition depot and enemy strongholds in the Krasny Liman area," he said.

In addition, according to Savchuk, Russian artillery units hit enemy troops and weapons near Yampolovka, Nevskoye and Terny.