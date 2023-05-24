Fundamental changes underway on global arena — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Fundamental changes are currently underway on the global arena, with more and more countries heading for strengthening their national sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We see that really deep, fundamental changes are underway on the global arena," he said at the second Eurasian Economic Forum.

"More and more states head for strengthening their national sovereignty, pursuing independent domestic and foreign policy, stick to their own development pattern," the president added.

Russia manages not only to adjust amid the current environment, but also to become one of leaders of the process of changes in the field of international finance, he noted. "Fundamental changes are underway in the international financial area as well. And I would like to note with satisfaction that Russia manages not only to adjust, but also to become one of leaders of those processes," he said.