Syria’s return to Arab League to ‘heal’ regional situation — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 24. /TASS/. Syria’s renewed participation in the Arab League (LAS) will help improve the situation in the Middle East region, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council session on Wednesday.

"We cannot but welcome the Arab League’s long-awaited decision to welcome Syria back into the Arab family," he said. "We are convinced that Syria’s renewed participation in the LAS, in which it is a founding member state, will contribute to healing the atmosphere in the Middle East, including in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

According to Nebenzya, the LAS decision showed "the Arab nations’ determination to strengthen coordination so as to resolve pressing regional problems through the negotiation process."