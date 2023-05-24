State Duma to receive draft bill on Thursday banning sex reassignment without surgery

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov said on Wednesday that a bill banning sex reassignment without surgery will be submitted for consideration by deputies on Thursday, according to the chamber's press service.

"Vladislav Davankov said at a meeting of the State Duma Council that an inter-faction bill on the ban on sex reassignment without surgery has been prepared and will be introduced tomorrow," the statement said.

According to the press service, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin supported the initiative and Davankov's proposal to have all deputies sign it.