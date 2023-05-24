Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command post in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation post of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade was hit," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 107 areas, the general reported.