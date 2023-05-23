Russian, ASEAN senior security officials discuss issues of arms control

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The third round of consultations between high representatives in charge of security issues from Russia and ASEAN countries was held on Tuesday.

Russia was represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

Participants in the meeting "discussed problems of strategic stability, arms control, and the situation in the Asia Pacific region," the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"The sides reiterated their commitment to closer counter-terrorist and anti-crime cooperation between Russia and ASEAN countries, as well as on issues of ensuring the safe use of information and communications technologies," it said.

The Russia-ASEAN consultations on security issues were held offline for the first time.

Set up in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, has ten members, namely Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysian, Singapore, Brunei. The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Papua New Guinea and East Timor enjoy the observer status. East Timor’s application for membership was approved in 2023 and it is expected to join the association in 2023.