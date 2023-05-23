International security meeting kicks off in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Senior security officials will hold a meeting in the Moscow Region from May 23-25, the first after a three-year break.

Secretaries of security councils, aides and advisers to heads of state, deputy prime ministers, heads of security agencies and special services of various countries will attend the meeting. The forum will be held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council. The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

Issues related to ensuring national, regional and global security are expected to be on the agenda.

The main program is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but the first events will begin on Tuesday. Meanwhile, before the conference, Patrushev had time to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterpart, who had arrived at the forum. In particular, he spoke separately with representatives of Benin, Venezuela, Cuba, Namibia and the Republic of Congo.

On Monday, he held consultations on public security, justice and law and order with his Chinese counterpart Chen Wenqing, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

A specific list of countries whose representatives will gather at the forum in Moscow Region has not yet been announced.

About conference

The upcoming international meeting of senior security officials will be the eleventh. Previous events were held in Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Ulan-Ude, Grozny, the Tver Region, Ufa, and twice in Sochi.

The 10th anniversary meeting took place before the pandemic, in Ufa in 2019. Before that, the forum was held annually.