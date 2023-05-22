Kremlin spokesman calls Putin, Erdogan 'serious' politicians who 'mean what they say'

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are very serious politicians who are not easily swayed by the public and are interested in developing relations between their countries, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday.

"Putin and Erdogan are very serious political figures, who have vast political experience and do not engage in populism," he told journalists. "They are politicians and state figures who mean what they say."

"What matters most is that they address concrete, substantive matters related to mutually beneficial bilateral ties" between Moscow and Ankara, the Kremlin spokesman stressed, adding that "this is important for the peoples of the two countries.".