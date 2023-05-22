Medvedev meets with Vietnamese prime minister

HANOI, May 22./TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, met on Monday with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"I am confident that our experience based on the traditions of friendship, cooperation and mutual support will help us weather all challenges of the present time," Medvedev said. Russia and Vietnam enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership, he stressed.

Medvedev added that relations are quite intensive on the governmental, as well as on the parliamentary and party tracks. He also noted that the Russian delegation included party leaders from the ruling United Russia party, among others. "We are just starting this type of cooperation between the two ruling parties, as there have already been some relations, but now we want to take them to the next level, so that our contacts benefit our countries and our peoples. I'm sure this will be the case," said Medvedev, the Chairman of the United Russia Party.

Medvedev wished Pham Minh Chinh the best in his work as prime minister. "I know it is a hard job and very often a thankless one, since decisions are made, but they are taken in different ways," the Russian politician said with a laugh.

In the opening remarks at the talks, Medvedev said he planned to discuss some of the most pressing issues of interaction in the economic and humanitarian spheres.