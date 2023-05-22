Any UN reform should be approved by general consensus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Any decision on reforming the UN should be a result of a general consensus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Reforming the UN is a subject that has been discussed for a while and brought up by many countries. Anything that can increase the effectiveness of the UN’s work is extremely important and any decision on this track should be a product of a general consensus," the Kremlin official said.

Opening the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a reform of the UN was necessary so that the voice of the Global South could be heard in the UN Security Council.