Vietnam values building relations with Russia — ruling party leader

HANOI, May 22. /TASS/. Hanoi thinks it is very important to develop relations of comprehensive strategic partnership with Moscow, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong said on Monday at a meeting with visiting Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

"Your visit is very important, it gives us an opportunity to exchange views on the current state of relations between our parties and states, to discuss the current international situation, as well as to build mutual trust, expand bilateral cooperation in all spheres in the interests of both countries, for the sake of peace, stability and cooperation in the region and in the world," he said.

He stressed that relations between Hanoi and Moscow "are filled with feelings of mutual empathy and camaraderie." "Your visit will promote the further strengthening of traditional relations between our countries," Nguyen Phu Trong added.