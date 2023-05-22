Ukraine redeploying troops, equipment toward Svatovo in LPR, says officer

LUGANSK, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian military commanders have been redeploying troops and equipment for an offensive toward Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the LPR, told TASS on Monday.

"Ukrainian troops and equipment are being redeployed from the Kupyansk area toward Svatovo," he said, referring to Russian reconnaissance data. "Also, along the line of engagement in this direction, Ukrainian militants have intensified attacks."

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops have stepped up attacks with the use of kamikaze drones and attack UAVs on the Kremennaya-Svatovo section .