Russian units have initiative near Maryinka, Avdeyevka — DPR leader

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian forces constantly advance in the Avdeyevka and Maryinka areas despite the arrival of major Ukrainian reserves, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"[In the vicinity of Maryinka and Avdeyevka], the situation is steadily tense but our units have the initiative. As for Maryinka, we are recording a redeployment of the adversary’s reserves. Yet it is still not as rapid as the advance we are registering both in the Maryinka and Avdeyevka areas where earlier we also recorded a redeployment of rather sizeable reserves. Lately, this has been the largest redeployment of reserves," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.