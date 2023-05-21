G7 summit yields anti-Russian, anti-Chinese rhetoric — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. A set of anti-Russian and anti-Chinese statements became the result of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"A summit of the so-called Group of Seven has finished in Japan’s Hiroshima. It key outcome is a set of statements filled with odious passages of the anti-Russian and anti-Chinese character. <…> The Group of Seven countries do not hesitate to flirt with non-Western states in order to win them over to its side and not let develop ties with Russia and China," it said.