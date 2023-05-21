Zelensky’s participation in G7 summit turned it into propaganda show — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s participation in the meeting of the Group of Seven in Hiroshima has made a propaganda show of it and its results demonstrate that the key reason of its existence is waging a hybrid war against Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The Group of Seven is literally fixated on the comprehensive confrontation with Russia. By the United States’ efforts it has assumed the functions of a headquarters for planning sanction measures and other elements of a hybrid war against our country, including determining the scope and terms of Western military supplies to the Kiev regime. Today, this is the reason for the existence of the association. And the summit results only prove it," the ministry said. "Being obsessed with the demonstration of their plans to incur a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia, the leaders of the G7 countries brought to their meeting the chief of the Kiev regime, who is controlled by them, and ultimately turned the Hiroshima event into a propaganda show.".