Putin to meet with heads of Russia’s Caucasus regions on Saturday

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a visit to Russia’s North Caucasus Federal District, will meet with heads of regions from the district on Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian leader chaired a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations. In his opening remarks, he invited heads of North Caucasus regions to hold one-on-one meetings. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has already talked to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday.

He added that the Russian president will spend one more day in the North Caucasus region.

The North Caucasus Federal District comprises seven constituent entities of Russia - the Republic of Chechnya, the Republic of Dagestan, the Republic of Ingushetia, the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, the Republic of Karachay-Circassia, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania and the Stavropol Territory. The district’s administrative center is the city of Pyatigorsk.