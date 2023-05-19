New sanctions devalue US claims that humanitarian goods won't be affected — diplomat

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. Washington's decision to add certain types of medical and agricultural equipment to the list of items prohibited for export to Russia devalues the US administration’s claims that its sanctions will not affect humanitarian goods, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"The latest sanctions ‘package’ is, in fact, a repetition of what has already been seen many times. There is nothing really new in lengthy press releases. Except, perhaps, direct contradictions. For example, certain types of medical and agricultural equipment are included in the list of goods blocked for deliveries to Russia. This devalues the numerous statements by the White House that humanitarian products are not subject to restrictions," the ambassador was quoted as saying on the mission’s official Telegram channel.