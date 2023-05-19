UK sanctions 86 individuals, companies from Russia

LONDON, May 19. /TASS/. The UK has imposed sanctions on 86 individuals and legal entities from Russia, including companies in the military-industrial sector, and sectors that contribute to the country’s budget revenues via export earnings. The updated sanctions list was posted on the website of the British government on Friday.

In particular, the sanctions target Tinkoff bank, Rosbank, Sistema Holding, the Institute for the Development of Housing Construction DOM.RF, the Metallurgical Investment Bank, the Severstal company, the gold mining company Polyus, the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, and companies that are part of the Rosatom nuclear corporation.

Per a statement from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the sanctions are meant to "increase economic pressure" on Russia’s leadership in response to the special military operation in Ukraine.

Military-Industrial sector

In total, London imposed sanctions against 20 heads of defense enterprises and companies of the Russian Federation, including the Kalashnikov concern.

"20 defense executives and companies have been sanctioned<…>amongst those sanctioned are: Alan Valerievich Lushinkov and Vladimir Nikolaevich Lepin, who are both Directors of JSC Concern Kalashnikov, who produce 95% of all firearms in Russia," the statement says.

The black list includes the Balakirevsky Machine-Building Plant (BMZ) and the Motovilikhinskiye Zavody company.

"Amongst those sanctioned are: JSC BMZ which has produced anti-personnel and anti-tank mines used by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, JSC Motovilikhinskiye, a minority subsidiary of Russian defense conglomerate Rostec which manufactures howitzers used by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine," the statement says.

Metallurgy

The UK imposed sanctions against eight companies associated with the production of metals in Russia. The sanctions list includes the founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Russian Copper Company, Igor Altushkin. London claims "Altushkin and his business have continued to play a key role in a sector of strategic significance" for the operation in Ukraine.

"Eight other companies connected to metals production in Russia have also been sanctioned," the statement says.

Among them are the Russian metallurgical companies Severstal, Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant, Pipe Metallurgical Company, United Metallurgical Company, UK Mechel-Steel, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant and Polyus.

The UK government also announced that it is introducing a ban on the import of copper, aluminum and nickel of Russian origin, as well as diamonds from Russia. In the spring of 2022, London imposed sanctions against the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa, and imposed additional 35% tariffs on Russian-made diamonds. The dates of entry into force of the bans on the import of diamonds, copper, nickel and aluminum from Russia are not specified.

Energy

In the energy sector, nine entities with links to Russian state-owned nuclear company Rosatom were blacklisted. Among them is the Umatex company, which produces carbon-based composite materials. They, according to London, "can be used for military purposes." Sanctions have also been imposed on the Troitsk Institute for Innovation and Fusion Research (TRINITI), which deals with laser technologies.

Restrictions have also been introduced against the head of the JSC Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization Oleg Romanenko and the entity he heads, 13 members of the board of directors of Gazpromneft and 5 members of the board of directors of Transneft. All of them are banned from entering the UK, and their assets in the country, if found, will be frozen.

Transport

Restrictions also befell 24 individuals and legal entities associated with Russia’s transport industry. The sanctions list includes, in particular, State Unitary Enterprise State Grain Operator and its head Nikita Busel. The listed entities also include six major shipping companies allegedly linked to Russia, including Pawell Shipping Co, Volga Shipping Company, Sovfracht, Fesco Transport Group, and Sun Ship Management.

Personal sanctions

Sanctions were introduced against First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov, member of the board of Gazprom Neft Elena Ilyukhina and member of the board of directors of Russian Railways Sergey Stepashin.

The sanctions imply a ban on entry into the UK and seizure of assets if such assets are found.

The sanctions also target members of the board of directors of Transneft Valery Shantsev, Ilya Klebanov, Alexander Korsik, Gennady Shmal and Alexey Kozlov and members of the board of directors of Sovcomflot Pavel Sorokin, Alexey Moiseev, Alexey Ostapenko, Alexey Sadikov, Alexander Poshivay, Igor Tonkovidov, Sergey Frank, Mikhail Kuznetsov and Alexey Klyavin. In addition to these individuals, the British black list includes Nikolay Kolesov, director general of the Russian Helicopters holding, and members of the board of directors of Gazprom Neft, Vladimir Alisov, Kirill Seleznev, Elena Mikhailova and Valery Serdyukov.

On seizure of assets

As the UK Foreign Office announced, London could unblock Russian state assets under the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom if Russia agrees to pay compensation to Ukraine.

"Foreign Secretary confirms that Russia’s sovereign assets will remain immobilized until Russia agrees to pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine," the statement says.

Earlier, London announced the seizure of reserves of the Bank of Russia in the amount of $26 bln.