Russian special services stop 13 suspected Ukrainian agents from crossing into Russia

SYKTYVKAR, May 19. /TASS/. Russian special services stopped 13 suspected agents from Ukraine as they tried to cross into Russia via the northwestern borders of the country over the past year, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

Opening the Security Council’s meeting in Syktyvkar on Friday, Patrushev proposed to discuss the implementation of decisions made at a similar meeting a year ago, including on border security measures.

"Last year, a total of 13 foreign nationals, suspected of their involvement in Ukraine’s intelligence work, were stopped from entering Russia, as well as over 40 people involved in international terrorist and extremist organizations," he said.

Moreover, according to Patrushev, "the destructive activities of a number of German non-governmental organizations challenging Russia’s authority over the Kaliningrad Region have been suppressed as well."

"Operational and preventive measures, codenamed ‘Illegal-2022,’ ‘Tourist-2022’ and ‘Trap-2022,’ stymied over 1,500 violations in border crossing areas as well as 5,000 violations of immigration law," he noted.

"Over 100 kilograms [some 220.5 lbs] of explosives and more than 4,000 pieces of various ammunition were seized," Patrushev stated.