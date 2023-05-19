No excessive radiation levels on Russia’s territory — watchdog

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. No excessive levels of radiation above the natural background have been recorded in Russia, the press service of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog told the media on Friday.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said the elimination of depleted uranium munitions supplied by the West to Ukraine had caused a radioactive cloud that was already drifting towards Europe.

"According to monitoring data, the radiation situation on the territory of our country remains stable. There are no levels of radiation exceeding the natural background," the watchdog said.

The agency monitors the radiation situation on the territory of Russia round the clock. The situation is under control.