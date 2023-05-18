Russia says Ukrainian issue not scheduled for discussion with African peacekeepers in July

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. Discussing the Ukrainian crisis with the African peacekeeping mission at a Russia-Africa summit slated for July is not on the agenda, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS on the sidelines of an international economic forum in Kazan on Thursday.

When asked to comment on Russia’s proposal to hold a meeting with the African peacekeeping mission on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said, "It’s premature to talk about this yet, until the African peacekeeping mission actually arrives, so this is a new element. We’ll see how things will evolve."

"Discussion in resolving the Ukrainian crisis is not listed separately on the agenda," he added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are twin events that are slated to take place in Russia’s "northern capital," St. Petersburg, on July 26-29. The inaugural event was held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 22-24, 2019.