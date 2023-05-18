Russia’s defense chief inspects troop combat training — top brass

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the contract-enlisted personnel’s combat training at practice ranges of the Western Military District, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleg Salyukov reported to the defense minister that the troops were being trained at practice ranges under the direction of officers with combat experience gained in the special military operation in Ukraine, taking into account the specifics of Western-supplied weapons used by the enemy, it said.

The commander of a unit involved in the exercises at the practice range reported to Shoigu that the contract-enlisted personnel were undergoing intensive practical instruction in special tactical, medical, gunnery, combat and special vehicle driving and signal training measures. All the personnel were practicing fire from various armaments, he said.

The contract-enlisted personnel are exercising at the Western Military District’s training grounds to practice interoperability of squads and platoons, After the personnel complete the full cycle of their practical instruction, they are sent to their permanent bases for further training as part of their military units and formations, the ministry specified.