Ukraine steps up kamikaze drone attacks in Krasny Liman area — military expert

LUGANSK, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces intensified attacks by kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles in the Krasny Liman area, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy began to use drones more intensively. On the Kremennaya-Svatovo section [of the line of engagement], the Ukrainian militants began to use various types of drones more frequently. They mostly use reconnaissance drones, but also attack with strike and kamikaze drones," the military expert said, citing Russian intelligence.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian air defense systems had destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over the day.