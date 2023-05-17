Lavrov says sees no crisis in post-Soviet integration processes

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cannot see any deep crisis in the post-Soviet integration processes, but some "tensions" between the members of associations are natural, he said in an interview with Tsargrad TV.

"I don’t see any deep crisis in the post-Soviet integration processes," he said in the interview released on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday, adding that "‘tensions’ emerging between individual members of our associations are only natural."

Lavrov pointed out that within the post-Soviet space, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is yielding real results, as its trade is growing for the benefit of all participants.

"Many of our partners benefit considerably from labor migration agreements in the EAEU and, on a broader plane, in the CIS," he continued. "In the EAEU, the national borders do not exist for the flow of capital, services, workforce or goods. These integration processes are making rapid headway."

According to the Russian top diplomat, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) also proved its viability when in January 2022 Kazakhstan asked for help.

"We did a good job. As soon as the Kazakhstan leadership told us that it had taken the situation under control, the CSTO promptly wrapped up its operation," the minister added.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia was helping to settle the dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"We are also facilitating the settlement of the dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. We are helping Tajikistan build up its defense capacity and reinforce the border with Afghanistan, considering what risks and threats are permanently emanating from its territory," the minister explained.

"The CIS retains its important economic cooperation contacts because the CIS has a free trade zone. It is also contributing to the efforts to counter current challenges and threats (terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking) and efforts in the humanitarian area as well. The CIS has announced 2023 the Year of the Russian Language as the Language of Interethnic Communication," the foreign minister said.