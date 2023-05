MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a trilateral meeting in Moscow on May 19, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a trilateral meeting and bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and the foreign minister of Armenia in Moscow on May 19," she said.

"Bilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty talks will also take place," Zakharova added.