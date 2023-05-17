West insists it is only ready to discuss Zelensky’s peace plan for Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Western states insist that they are ready to consider only Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace plan" for settlement in Ukraine, but will accept no initiatives that Moscow is ready to discuss, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik Wednesday.

"Europe makes no attempt to hide its attitude towards the [Chinese peace initiative on Ukraine], its attitude is the same as in Washington, it’s all coordinated; the attitude is such that is Russia said that it could be discussed then it is no good. It is being directly stated that Russia is unwilling to negotiate on Zelensky’s terms, and there can be no other basis for negotiations, that the only plan that will be promoted by the West is Zelensky’s ten-point plan," he said.

The Minister added that the West continues to promote Zelensky’s initiative even though Ukrainian authorities have legally ruled out an option of negotiations with Russia last year.

"It was said: ‘we will only accept what Zelensky will find acceptable’," Lavrov said, pointing out that "the tail is wagging the dog, as it already happened in US history before."