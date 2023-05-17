Union State Security Concept to reinforce Russian-Belarusian mutual guarantees — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The adopting of the Union State Security Concept will contribute to additional strengthening of mutual Russian-Belarusian security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik Wednesday.

"We share a common certainty that this strategic document, the Union State Security Concept, will additionally reinforce the mutual guarantees of our association’s defense capabilities and our cooperation in this area in general," Lavrov said.

The Minister added that Foreign Ministries of Russia and Belarus will "provide the most active support in this process, which will be coordinated by both countries’ security councils."