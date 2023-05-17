Top diplomats of Russia, Belarus sign statement on common foreign policy priorities

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Belarus, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik, signed a joint statement on common foreign policy priorities, a TASS correspondent reported.

The singing ceremony took place after talks between the two countries’ top diplomats.

Lavrov pointed out at a joint press conference that the parties were quite satisfied with the outcome of the talks. "We will continue to maintain close daily contact. As I have already said, our ministries will hold a joint board meeting in the fall," he said.