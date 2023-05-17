Russian diplomat slams lack of UN’s response to Ukrainian intel chief’s statement

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The lack of the UN Secretariat’s response to Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov’s statement about the agency’s involvement in terrorist attacks on Russian media figures is outrageous, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The United Nations - not on behalf of a group of countries but on behalf of its Secretariat - failed to give a response to this direct and explicit confession. [The UN secretary general’s spokesperson] Stephane Dujarric said that he had not heard the statement. It’s outrageous and there are no other words to describe it. The United Nations Secretariat has no excuse," she told the Sputnik radio station, commenting on Budanov’s statement.

According to Zakharova, she can’t understand why the Ukrainian intelligence chief’s remarks have not been properly assessed, given that for years, the UN has been paying special attention to journalists and other people conducting investigations.

The Russian diplomat noted that Dujarric’s reaction made one wonder if he was biased in favor of "the West’s belief that the Kiev regime can do whatever it wants."

"The United Nations Secretariat must look into this outrageous incident," Zakharova emphasized.