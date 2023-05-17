Ukrainian military resumes shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces resumed the shelling attacks of Donetsk on Wednesday morning after a 14-hour pause, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired five NATO-standard 155 mm munitions at the city’s Kirovsky District at 7:15 a.m. local time (4:15 GMT).

Ukraine’s previous attack on Donetsk took place at 5:05 p.m. (14:05 GMT) on May 16.