France’s attempts to depose Mali government damage regional stability — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. France’s attempts to overthrow the government of Mali continue to harm the collective African effort for stability in the Sahara and Sahel zone, Russia’s deputy UN envoy has told the UN Security Council.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva told the UNSC briefing on the activities of G5 Sahel Joint Force that the current high level of threats to security and stability in the Sahara-Sahel region was a direct result of the Western interference into Libya’s affairs in 2011 and the ensuing collapse of the Libyan statehood.

"Attempts by France to stabilize the Sahel did not bear any fruit either. This is why we were not surprised to hear the grudge in the statement by the French representative today. Given their incapacity to improve the situation in the region and their loss of neocolonial positions, the only way out is shifting the responsibility," she said.

"Insistent unilateral actions of Paris aimed at a regime change in Bamako continue to damage the collective African efforts to achieve stability in the Sahara-Sahel," the Russian diplomat added.