Russia does not intend to follow US’ lead in publishing weapons data — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia has not reacted in any way to the United States disclosing data about its strategic offensive weapons and does not intend to follow their lead in this regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"No, we will not," he told journalists, answering a corresponding question.

"We couldn’t care less about it (the publication of the US data -TASS)," Ryabkov said. "We have read it. Colleagues in other ministries have also looked at it. We will write it off to the archives in a little while."

According to the senior Russian diplomat, after suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the Russian side is guided by "absolutely different approaches and principles" while elaborating its position.