Russia to find way to respond to deployment of US troops in Finland — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia will ensure its security and find a way to respond to a possible deployment of US troops to Finland, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Tuesday.

"We will find a practical military-technical solution to military and technical measures, including a possible arrival of US troops in Finland," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, it won’t be possible to intimidate Moscow "by taking various steps." "We will ensure our security," he emphasized.