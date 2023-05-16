Situation in Artyomovsk 'tense', but Russian forces continue to advance, says DPR head

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The situation in Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut) remains tense, but Russian forces continue to advance after redeploying reinforcements, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"As for Artyomovsk, we see that the situation remains tense. However, there are fewer and fewer high-rises controlled by the Ukrainian units," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

Pushilin pointed out that the situation on the flanks is not easy, as active combat operations continue due to Ukraine's redeployment of reserves. "But we've also reinforced our units, so I think the situation there should level out. There is no need to talk about a turning point right now. It's certainly difficult, but these are not the only areas," he added.

According to him, the Russian forces "are advancing despite all difficulties."

Artyomovsk, located in the Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has been a major transport hub supplying the Ukrainian battlegroup in Donbass. Fierce fighting for the city is underway.