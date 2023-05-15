Russian senator criticizes Scholz for interfering in relations between Moscow, Kiev

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. A Russian senator castigated the refusal by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to seek peace in Ukraine on Russia’s terms as interference in relations between Moscow and Kiev.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke against peace in Ukraine on Russia’s terms," Viktor Bondarev, chair of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday. "Such remarks on the part of a German statesman are blatant interference in bilateral relations between Russia and Ukraine <…>. And they encourage Ukraine to continue the conflict, while allowing the Nazi regime to stay in power in that country," he added.

According to Bondarev, Russia seeks peace and does not mean any criminal acts against the Ukrainian people. He recalled that Moscow’s goal was to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Also, Russia is opposed to Ukraine’s membership in any military bloc and is in favor of maintaining the four new regions as part of Russia, he said.

"Russia stands for peace and opposes aggression. However, we won’t allow any attempt at imposing a peace agreement on us on terms that would be unacceptable to us," Bondarev warned.