Russian diplomat slams EU-mediated Belgrade-Pristina talks on May 2 as failure

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The May 2 negotiations between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti in Brussels were essentially a failure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Another meeting within the framework of the EU-mediated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue ended once again without agreements on the key issue of the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities of Kosovo. In essence, it's a failure," the diplomat said in a commentary distributed on Friday.

According to Zakharova, the EU has once again allowed Pristina to continue sabotaging its commitment to the creation of the self-governing body. "The actions of the Kosovar 'authorities' aimed at escalating the situation in the north of the province remained without a proper reaction from the European Union. They continue to intimidate, attack and arrest Serbs and increase the presence of their special forces. They also intend to form local authorities from ethnic Albanians on the basis of illegitimate results of the so-called local elections on April 23, 2023 and so on," the spokeswoman said.

According to the Brussels agreements on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina of April 19, 2013, the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic, must be established in Kosovo. Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements, while the Kosovars only started to develop the charter of the community and then suspended the process.