Medvedev says SCO could set up jurisdictional agencies

ST. PETERSBURG, May 12. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization could set up jurisdictional agencies in the future, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Friday.

"Creating jurisdictional bodies at regional international organizations is much more relevant. They are already working in international economic associations of certain countries, here in the Eurasian Economic Union and in Asia. It is not impossible that in the future, such bodies may appear in the SCO, in other associations, regional ones, where they do not exist now. In short, wherever there is a need to resolve disputes between economic agents," Medvedev said.