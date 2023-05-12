Ukrainian forces redeploying military hardware to Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, May 12./TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been redeploying units of military hardware from the Dnepropetrovsk Region to the Zaporozhye Region over the past two days, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Together With Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

"The Ukrainian army is pulling its forces up to the line of engagement, and the movement [of equipment] from logistics centers in the Dneptopetrovsk Region has begun. The equipment is being redeployed to the Zaporozhye Region, close to the forward line of contact," Rogov said.

Redeployment of military hardware to the region has been recorded in the past two days, he noted. According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops are pulling in tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs) and artillery pieces. In addition, there is a heavy presence of manpower, with so-called territorial defense brigades from various regions across Ukraine represented, along the line of contact line, he stressed.

"All of the local vegetable warehouses and whatever other facilities where they can conceal military units are now crammed full of gear and fighting men," the politician elaborated. Ukrainian troops are using all possible deployment sites, and are employing a "layered cake" tactic, where the civilian population is seeded with military personnel," Rogov reported.