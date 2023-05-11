Ukrainian forces launched almost 200 MLRS rockets at DPR since midnight — DPR Head

DONETSK, May 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired almost 200 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rounds at DPR since midnight, damaging 21 buildings, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said Thursday.

"The Ukrainian artillery has fired a total of 194 MLRS rockets at the republic by this hour today," Pushilin said on his Telegram channel. "A total of 21 residential buildings and six residential infrastructure objects were damaged."

According to Pushilin, Gorlovka and Petrovsky and Kirovsky Districts of Donetsk sustained the most damage.

On Thursday, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes reported that Ukrainian forces have been carrying out massive shelling of DPR settlements. A total of 13 people were injured by the shelling.