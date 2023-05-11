Restoring ties with Georgia not foregone conclusion, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested on Thursday that nobody jump the gun regarding the potential resumption of diplomatic relations with Georgia.

When asked if diplomatic ties could be restored any time soon in the wake of yesterday’s decision to cancel the visa regime with Georgia, he told journalists, "I wouldn’t get too far ahead of myself."

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on restoring visa-free travel for Georgian nationals starting May 15. In a separate decree, he lifted the 2019 ban on Russian flights and tours to the republic. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili slammed the Russian decision as a provocation. However, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili welcomed the visa-free travel and direct flights to Russia for Georgians.

The visa regime with Georgia was introduced in 2000 at the initiative of Russian authorities. Meanwhile, Georgia canceled its visa requirements for Russians in 2012. Under Georgian law, Russian citizens may visit the country without a visa and stay there for up to one year. Tbilisi severed diplomatic ties with Russia after Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008.