Kremlin ensures every possible security measure after drone attack — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have taken and will take any necessary security measures after Kiev’s attempts to attack the Kremlin using drones, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel (Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), published on Wednesday.

"We are taking and will continue to take every possible measure to ensure our security. Well, of course, as we said in the statement, we will respond to such steps when and how we deem appropriate," he stressed.